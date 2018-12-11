STOCKTON, Calif. — Lafayette Dorsey scored a career-high 31 points, Roberto Gallinat added 16 points and Pacific rallied to beat former conference foe Long Beach State 74-68 on Monday night.

It was the first contest in the 95-game series since the 2012-13 season, when Pacific was a Big West member.

Edon Maxhuni’s 3-pointer gave LBSU a 15-point lead early in the second half, but the 49ers didn’t hit their next field goal until four-plus minutes later as Pacific went on a 13-0 run to cut it to 49-47. The Tigers took their first lead of the second half on Dorsey’s 3-point play with 8:54 remaining.

Dorsey grabbed an offensive rebound with 47 seconds left and made a shot in the lane for a 72-68 lead 30 seconds later. LBSU missed two free throws on its next possession and Anthony Townes sealed it with two foul shots.

Dorsey, who entered sixth in the nation with a 94.7 free-throw percentage, made all 10 of his free throws for Pacific (8-4).

Temidayo Yussuf had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gonzaga transfer Bryan Alberts added 13 points for LBSU (3-9), which has losses against UCLA, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and USC this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.