Wake Forest running back Cade Carney dives over Towson defensive back Jamal Gay in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (Nell Redmond/Associated Press)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greg Dortch returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a scoring pass, and Wake Forest beat FCS Towson 51-20 in its home opener on Saturday.

Dortch returned punts 60 and 70 yards for touchdowns in the second quarter and hauled in an 8-yard touchdown reception. He finished with 310 all-purpose yards — 94 receiving, 85 on kick returns and 131 on punt returns — and became the first Wake Forest player with four consecutive games of at least 200 all-purpose yards.

Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and a score for the Demon Deacons (2-0). He threw a 10-yard touchdown to Alex Bachman on the Wake Forest’s opening drive and the touchdown to Dortch on the second as the Demon Deacons never trailed.

Tom Flacco, younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns for Towson.

THE TAKEAWAY

Towson: The addition of Flacco, a graduate transfer from Rutgers, should be a major boon for the Tigers. Flacco completed 35 of 51 passes and showed he still has the talent to put up big numbers against FBS competition, a promising sign for Towson’s games to come against lower-tier FCS foes. By virtue of his pedigree, Flacco gives the Tigers the quarterback edge in almost every game they will play the rest of the season.

Wake Forest: Hartman became the Demon Deacons’ quarterback only after projected starter Kendall Hinton was suspended three games for violating team rules, but the true freshman may not give the job back. After passing for 378 yards in the season opener — most ever by a Wake Forest quarterback in his first career start — Hartman delivered another sharp passing performance and showed off his mobility with three rushes of at least 10 yards. He now has 778 total yards and five total touchdowns in his first two career starts and is cementing a grip on the starting job.

UP NEXT

Towson: At Villanova on Sept. 15.

Wake Forest: Hosts Boston College on Thursday

