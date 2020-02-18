The win also snapped Illinois’ six-game losing streak against Penn State.

Lamar Stevens scored 13 points for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who entered with their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since they were No. 9 at the same point of the 1996 season.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who trailed 30-26 at halftime and by as many as nine points with 5:35 to play.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 76, NORTHWESTERN 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and Maryland extended its winning streak to nine games.

Smith achieved his 17th double-double of the season by halftime. In two games against Northwestern this season, the 6-foot-10 sophomore has 47 points and 30 rebounds.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 for the Terrapins (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten), who never trailed in improving their record at home to 15-0. The victory, combined with Penn State’s loss to Illinois, left first-place Maryland with a two-game lead with five games to go.

Ryan Young scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats (6-19, 1-14) in their 10th successive defeat.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 82, PITTSBURGH 67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and Florida State pulled away in the second half against Pittsburgh.

Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3 ACC) improved to 14-0 at home.

Au’Diese Toney had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and seven assists for Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10), which has lost six of its last eight games.

Balsa Koprivica had seven rebounds, helping Florida State gain a 40-27 edge on the boards.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.

Huggins earned his 879th career victory to tie North Carolina’s Dean Smith for sixth all-time among Division I coaches.

West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) cut down on its turnovers in breaking a three-game losing streak, which including losses last week to top-ranked Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points, the fewest allowed by West Virginia this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 rebounds, Derek Culver pulled down 10 off the bench and West Virginia outrebounded Oklahoma State 42-29.

Cameron McGriff scored 19 points for Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10), which won its previous two games.

