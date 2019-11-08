LAWRENCE, Kan. — Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62 on Friday night.

After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.