Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2)
The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Prairie View A&M ranks third in the SWAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikkei Rutty averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Oklahoma State.
William Douglas is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.8 points for Prairie View A&M.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.