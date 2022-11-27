Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-2) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -20; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Prairie View A&M in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Cowboys are 2-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Moussa Cisse averaging 7.7.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Prairie View A&M ranks third in the SWAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikkei Rutty averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Oklahoma State.

William Douglas is averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.8 points for Prairie View A&M.

