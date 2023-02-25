Douglas, Prairie View A&M Panthers to visit Brewton, Alcorn State Braves

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-17, 7-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (15-11, 12-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -4; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: William Douglas and the Prairie View A&M Panthers visit Dominic Brewton and the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday. The Braves have gone 6-1 in home games. Alcorn State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 7-8 in conference play. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Yahuza Rasas averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 48.5% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Douglas is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Rasas is averaging 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

