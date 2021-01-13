Boise State scored 55 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Hunter Maldonado had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (7-4, 1-3). Marcus Williams added 13 points. Jeremiah Oden had 10 points.
Boise State defeated Wyoming 83-60 on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.