Jr. Clay had 17 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (5-19, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keishawn Davidson added 13 points.
UT Martin faces Jacksonville State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech takes on Southeast Missouri on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.