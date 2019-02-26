KINGSTON, R.I. — Jeff Dowtin registered 16 points as Rhode Island romped past George Washington 80-53 on Tuesday night.

Dowtin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Fatts Russell had 14 points for Rhode Island (13-14, 6-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Cyril Langevine added 13 points.

Javier Langarica had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonials (8-20, 4-11).

Rhode Island faces Dayton on the road on Friday. George Washington matches up against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

