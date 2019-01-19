PHILADELPHIA — Jeff Dowtin scored 22 points, Cyril Langevine scored 19 with 14 rebounds and Rhode Island beat La Salle 78-67 on Saturday to hand the Explorers their fourth straight loss.

Fatts Russell added 20 points for the Rams (10-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10) as the team shot 28 of 48 (58.3 percent) from the field but missed 15 free throws (19 of 34; 56 percent).

David Beatty led the Explorers (3-14, 1-4) with 14 points, Saul Phiri scored 12 and Jared Kimbrough and Pookie Powell each scored 11 with seven rebounds. Powell also had four assists.

The Explorers led 33-31 at intermission and used a 9-1 run to make it 42-32 when Traci Carter made a 3-pointer with 16:59 left. Dowtin followed with a layup and a 3 and that started a 22-3 run for the Rams over the next eight minutes and La Salle never recovered.

