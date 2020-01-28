AJ Wilson scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds for George Mason (13-8, 2-6), which made just 2 of 19 from beyond the arc (11%). Jordan Miller scored 11 points with seven boards and Javon Greene had eight rebounds and five steals.

Rhode Island faces VCU at home on Friday. George Mason plays Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday.

