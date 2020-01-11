Marcus Santos-Silva’s layup with 6:46 left brought VCU within 51-50 after a 20-6 run, but VCU went scoreless in the last 2-1/2 minutes and Rhode Island pulled away.
VCU (12-4, 2-1), which earned five votes in the AP Men’s Top 25 poll, had its three-game win streak come to an end.
De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points and Santos-Silva and Marcus Evans each scored 11 for VCU.
