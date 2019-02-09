HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LaDavius Draine scored a career-high 22 points as Southern Miss narrowly beat Louisiana Tech 73-71 in overtime on Saturday. Cortez Edwards added 21 points for the Golden Eagles.

Draine shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Edwards also had 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Tyree Griffin had 10 points for Southern Miss (15-9, 7-5 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Leonard Harper-Baker added nine rebounds.

JaColby Pemberton had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7). DaQuan Bracey added 13 points. Amorie Archibald had 13 points.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Miss 71-56 on Dec. 29. Southern Miss takes on UTSA at home on Thursday. Louisiana Tech faces UTEP at home on Thursday.

