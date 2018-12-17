DES MOINES, Iowa — Nick Norton scored 15 points, Nick McGlynn added 13, and Drake shot 58 percent to beat SIU-Edwardsville 79-66 on Monday night.

D.J. Wilkins had 12 points, five assists and four steals and Anthony Murphy added 11 points for Drake (7-2), which outrebounded the Cougars 39-28 but turned it over 20 times.

Wilkins’ 3-pointer broke open back-and-forth play and sparked a 13-3 run for a 38-28 Drake lead and the Bulldogs led 40-32 at halftime on Garrett Sturtz’s free throws after holding the Cougars to 36-percent shooting.

McGlynn had two dunks and Drake opened the second half on a 12-2 run for a 54-32 lead. The Cougars closed to 62-53 after David McFarland’s 3-pointer and Jaylen McCoy’s layup capped a 9-4 run, but Norton’s layup put the Bulldogs back up by double digits and they led by 16 after he made two free throws with 2:17 left.

McFarland had 21 points with three 3-pointers and McCoy scored 12 for the Cougars (2-6), who shot 39 percent. Brandon Jackson added 11 points and Tyresse Williford 10.

