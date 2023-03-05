Bradley Braves take on the Drake Bulldogs in MVC Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (26-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (25-8, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves take on the Drake Bulldogs in the MVC Championship. The Braves’ record in MVC games is 16-4, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Bradley averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 15-5 in MVC play. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 9.6 points for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Brodie is averaging 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article