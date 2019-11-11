VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman drained a trey as time expired in regulation to send it to the extra period.

Hightower added 23 points for the Blue Hose. Chris Martin had seven rebounds for Presbyterian. Michael Isler added eight rebounds.

Travis Evee had 20 points for the Keydets (0-3). Curfman added 12 points. Greg Parham had 10 points.

Presbyterian plays Morehead State at home on Thursday. VMI plays Arkansas State on the road on Thursday.

