Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake (17-10, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference) started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe’s 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces (9-18, 0-14) within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds.