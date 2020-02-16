Roman Penn scored 19, Liam Robbins 15 and Garrett Sturtz 11 for Drake, which ended a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are at .500 in their last eight games.
Cunliffe led Evansville with 25 points, Evan Kuhlman 17 and K.J. Riley 10. Evansville has lost 28 of its last 33 conference games. Their 15-game losing streak includes a 65-60 loss against Illinois State in the first round of the MVC tournament last year.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.