DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Aces have given up only 65 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.SHAMAR CAN SHOOT: Shamar Givance has connected on 37.9 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.
THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Drake’s Wilkins has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 52.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 18 over his past three games.
STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last four road games, scoring 77.3 points, while allowing 64 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: The Drake defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-lowest figure in the country. The Evansville offense has averaged just 66.5 points through 10 games (ranked 225th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.