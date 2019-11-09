DES MOINES, Iowa — Ian Corwin passed for two touchdowns, Drew Lauer rushed for 134 yards and two scores, and Drake beat Jacksonville 28-14 on Saturday for the Dolphins’ sixth straight loss.

Corwin was 13-of-19 passing for 169 yards with one interception. His scoring passes went to Shane Feller and Devin Cates to give Drake a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter. Corwin sealed it with an 11-yard scoring run with 3:57 left.