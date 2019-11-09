Drake (5-4, 5-1 Pioneer) recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and held Jacksonville to 44 yards passing.
Calvin Turner Jr. led Jacksonville (2-8, 0-6) with 150 rushing and 44 yards passing. A.J. Davis added five carries for 67 yards and a score, and Jordan Younge-Humphrey had six carries, 45 yards and a TD.
The Dolphins haven’t won since beating NAIA member Ave Maria 42-28 on September 28.
