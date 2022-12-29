Drake hosts Edwards and Valparaiso

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Valparaiso Beacons (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -16.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Drake Bulldogs after Nick Edwards scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 77-67 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks. The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Drake ranks second in the MVC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 boards.

The Beacons are 0-2 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs and Beacons match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Ben Krikke is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

