The Salukis are 9-8 against conference opponents. Southern Illinois ranks sixth in the MVC with 5.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J.D. Muila averaging 1.1.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 60-59 on Jan. 18. Sturtz scored 16 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. D.J. Wilkins is shooting 45.3% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.
Lance Jones is averaging 14.9 points and two steals for the Salukis. Marcus Domask is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.
Salukis: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.