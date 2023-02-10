Drake hosts Southern Illinois following DeVries' 32-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-7, 11-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 32 points in Drake’s 92-68 victory over the Murray State Racers. The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Drake averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Salukis are 11-4 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. DeVries is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Lance Jones is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.8 steals. Marcus Domask is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article