Ty Jones scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists for the Buccaneers (13-17, 7-11), who have lost four straight. Deontaye Buskey scored 19 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 11 and three blocks.
The Blue Hose leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 74-66 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.