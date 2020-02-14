FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riley has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Evansville has lost its last seven road games, scoring 55.1 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 69.7 possessions per game, but that number has slipped to 65.9 possessions per game over their 13-game losing skid.

