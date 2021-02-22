SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.
STREAK STATS: Evansville has lost its last six road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.
