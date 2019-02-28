Drake (22-8, 11-6) vs. Missouri State (16-14, 10-7)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State seeks revenge on Drake after dropping the first matchup in Des Moines. The teams last met on Jan. 20, when the Bulldogs outshot Missouri State from the field 46.7 percent to 46.2 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to the 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MCGLYNN: Nick McGlynn has connected on 21.5 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has an assist on 23 of 58 field goals (39.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Drake has assists on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 76 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

