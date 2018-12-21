DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake has promoted defensive coordinator Todd Stepsis to head coach.

The Bulldogs announced the promotion Friday of the 41-year-old Stepsis, who spent the past five seasons running Drake’s defense. Stepsis replaces Rick Fox, who resigned on Dec. 10.

Stepsis, who previously spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Saginaw Valley State, led a defense that ranked ninth nationally in 2018 in scoring defense at 19.1 points a game and ninth in total defense at 296 yards per outing.

