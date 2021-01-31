Up four heading into the final minute, Howard Fleming’s putback with 16 seconds makes the score 78-76. Garrett Sturtz was fouled with six seconds left but he missed a free throw. Dedric Boyd missed the tying layup at the buzzer.
Dusan Mahorcic made 1 of 2 free throws for Illinois State with five seconds left in regulation to force the overtime tied at 71 after the Bulldogs missed a shot and tipin as time ran out.
Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (16-0, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and nine assists.
Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 27 points and had six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-11, 2-8). DJ Horne added 14 points and seven rebounds. Emon Washington had six rebounds.
