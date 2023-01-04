Drake plays Southern Illinois after DeVries' 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -1.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 20 points in Drake’s 52-49 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC shooting 32.5% from deep, led by Xavier Johnson shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in MVC play. Drake averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Jones is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Marcus Domask is averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

DeVries averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

