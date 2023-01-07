Drake puts home win streak on the line against Murray State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Murray State Racers (9-6, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -9; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drake will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Murray State. The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Racers are 4-1 in conference play. Murray State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Racers face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Racers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

