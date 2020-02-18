TEAM LEADERS: Drake’s Liam Robbins has averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks while Roman Penn has put up 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. For the Crusaders, Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Donovan Clay has put up 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 28.5 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 7-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 10-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Crusaders are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 9-13 whenever opponents exceed 62 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Crusaders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 39 assists on 75 field goals (52 percent) across its past three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 71.5 points per game.

