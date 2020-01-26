Penn paced Drake with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D.J. Wilkins pitched in with 14 points, five boards and four assists, while reserve Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Prim topped Missouri State with career highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Freshman Isiaih Mosley finished with 16 points and eight boards. Cook totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.