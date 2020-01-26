DES MOINES, Iowa — Anthony Murphy made 1 of 2 free throws with 4 seconds remaining in the game and Keandre Cook missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Drake edged Missouri State 71-69 on Sunday.

Drake (15-6, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) led 37-25 at halftime and led the whole second half, but Missouri State (10-11, 4-4) pulled within 66-65 on two free throws by Gaige Prim with 45 seconds left to play. Roman Penn answered with a 3-pointer and, following a Cook layup, Penn hit 1 of 2 foul shots for a 70-67 lead with 14 seconds to go. Another Cook layup got the Bears within a point but they couldn’t get over the hump.