The Mastodons’ record in Horizon games is 15-6. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

