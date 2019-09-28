Corwin threw a 32-yard TD pass to Shane Feller for a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Drew Lauer ran it in from four-yards out to extend the lead to 20-3. Then Jeran Proctor intercepted Austin Day and returned it 54 yards to the Marist 21-yard line 19 seconds before halftime. Corwin quickly cashed in with a 17-yard pass to Cates and a four-yard scoring toss to Matt Hartlieb.

Corwin finished 20-of-29 passing for 255 yards. Feller finished with six receptions and 102 yards and Lauer had 15 carries for 75 yards.

Day finished with 221 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for Marist (1-3, 1-1).

