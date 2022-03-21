The Seahawks are 15-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Jaylen Sims is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

