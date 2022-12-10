Drake visits Richmond after Burton's 26-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (8-1, 1-1 MVC) at Richmond Spiders (3-5)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Drake averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 7.6 points for Richmond.
Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.3 points and six rebounds. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for Drake.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.