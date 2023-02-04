Drake visits Valparaiso after Penn's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (18-6, 9-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-14, 4-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -8.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Roman Penn scored 28 points in Drake’s 88-81 overtime victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Beacons are 7-4 on their home court. Valparaiso is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in MVC play. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Issa Samake averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Penn is shooting 49.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

