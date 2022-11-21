Drake wins 71-64 over Tarleton State

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — Tucker DeVries had 22 points in Drake’s 71-64 win against Tarleton State in the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands on Monday night.

DeVries also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Roman Penn scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Garrett Sturtz shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.