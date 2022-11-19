Drake women beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62

DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Dinnebier had 18 points and six assists, Maggie Bair added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake beat No. 22 Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday.

Sarah Beth Gueldner had 16 points and four 3-pointers for Drake (2-1). Dinnebier, who scored a career-best 24 points on Sunday in a 92-86 overtime loss to No. 4 Iowa, was 5 of 8 from the floor as the Bulldogs shot 55%.