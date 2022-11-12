Drake's 2 TDs on defense helps ULM edge Georgia State 31-28

ATLANTA — Linebacker Quae Drake scored two touchdowns to help Louisiana-Monroe edge Georgia State 31-28 on Saturday.
Drake also scooped the ball from a blocked punt and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Chandler Rogers was 15-of-29 passing for 225 yards for UL Monroe (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Henry had a 4-yard touchdown run. Sutherland also made field goals from 44 and 36 yards in the first half.
Grainger threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Georgia State (4-6, 3-3). Marcus Carroll added 100 yards rushing and Tucker Gregg had two touchdown runs.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.