Drake has posted three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in 50 years. The Bulldogs finished second in the Valley, tying the school record for league wins with 15 while navigating late-season injuries and playing a condensed schedule in which they played 14 games in 32 days.
Drake got out to an 18-0 start and was among three unbeaten teams in the nation before the first of its three losses.
The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the Valley tournament and play Friday against Illinois State or Northern Iowa.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.