Manhattan totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Samir Stewart had 18 points for the Jaspers (5-6, 4-6). Warren Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Ant Nelson, who led the Jaspers in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 15% for the game (3 of 20). Elijah Buchanan, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Jaspers, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).
The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 59-55 on Friday.
___
___
