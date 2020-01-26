Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (6-13, 4-4). Justin Roberts and Raheem Solomon each scored 10.
James Towns, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Purple Eagles, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).
St. Peter’s takes on Monmouth at home on Wednesday. Niagara plays Marist at home on Friday.
