Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 4-2). Rich Kelly added 11 points. Jacob Rigoni had nine rebounds.
St. Peter’s plays Rider on the road on Friday. Quinnipiac faces Fairfield at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.