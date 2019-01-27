HONOLULU — Sheriff Drammeh hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, Drew Buggs had 12 points and a career-high 12 assists, and Hawaii beat UC Davis 80-60 Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Zigmars Raimo scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting and Dawson Carper had 13 points and five rebounds — both career highs — for Hawaii (12-7, 3-2 Big West Conference). Carper, a 7-foot freshman who came in with 16 points and 13 rebounds this season, made 6 of 8 from the field.

Drammeh scored 10 points during a 16-6 run to close the first half that gave the Rainbow Warriors a 40-32 lead at the break. Jack Purchase hit back-to-back 3s before Eddie Stansberry added another, while UC Davis missed its first five second-half shots, to make it 49-32 with 16 ½ minutes to play and Hawaii led by double figures the rest of the way.

Matt Neufeld had 17 points and AJ John added 16 for UC Davis (5-14, 1-4). The Aggies made just 7 of 24 (29 percent) from the field in the second half.

Hawaii shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) after the break, its best shooting half this season.

