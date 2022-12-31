Drexel and William & Mary meet for conference

William & Mary Tribe (5-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6, 1-0 CAA)
The Tribe are 0-6 on the road. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 5.2.
The Dragons and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.
Nelson is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.
Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.