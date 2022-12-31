Drexel and William & Mary meet for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William & Mary Tribe (5-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6, 1-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -8.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Drexel in CAA action Saturday. The Dragons have gone 5-2 in home games. Drexel leads the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tribe are 0-6 on the road. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 13.5 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 5.2.

The Dragons and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Nelson is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

