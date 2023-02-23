Drexel defeats Northeastern 75-48

PHILADELPHIA — Yame Butler had 22 points in Drexel’s 75-48 victory against Northeastern on Thursday night.
The Huskies (10-18, 6-11) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who recorded 18 points.
Drexel took the lead with 7:51 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-20 at halftime, with Butler racking up 12 points. Drexel extended its lead to 49-24 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. House scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
