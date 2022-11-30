Drexel Dragons take on the Lafayette Leopards on 3-game losing streak

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4)
The Leopards have gone 0-5 away from home. Lafayette is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.3 points for Drexel.
Leo O’Boyle is averaging 14.3 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points for Lafayette.
