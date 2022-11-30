The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Drexel Dragons take on the Lafayette Leopards on 3-game losing streak

By
November 30, 2022 at 2:48 a.m. EST

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -8.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel aims to end its three-game skid when the Dragons take on Lafayette.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 in home games. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Magee averaging 4.0.

The Leopards have gone 0-5 away from home. Lafayette is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.3 points for Drexel.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 14.3 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points for Lafayette.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...