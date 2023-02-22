Drexel faces Northeastern following Butler's 30-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (10-17, 6-10 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-14, 9-8 CAA)
The Huskies have gone 6-10 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 3-14 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.
Coleman Stucke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.