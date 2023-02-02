Drexel hosts Charleston (SC) after Williams' 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-2, 9-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-10, 6-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -7.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Amari Williams scored 23 points in Drexel’s 72-58 loss to the Elon Phoenix. The Dragons have gone 9-2 at home. Drexel scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 9-1 in conference games. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 3.6.

The Dragons and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Dalton Bolon is averaging 13 points for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

